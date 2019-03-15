Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
401 South Main Street
Newark, NY
View Map
Ida Tolbert Obituary
NEWARK - Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday (March 18) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to either St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

Ida was born on January 16, 1926 in Newark, the daughter of the late John and Mary Serens Gnagie. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church where she attended daily Mass until her illness. Her faith was strong and she lived her life according to the Church's teachings. She was a graduate of Newark High School. During Ida's early years, she was a seamstress at Hallagan's Furniture. Late in life, she became a registered nurse and worked for the Newark Development Center. She loved to sew, cook, attend Mass and play with her kitty, Bunny.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Soliman; nephews Barry (Julie) Federico and John Federico and niece, Frances Federico.

Ida was predeceased by her husband, Floyd "Jack" in 1974; sister, Betty Zito and nephew Dennis Federico.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
