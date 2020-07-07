1/
Ilene Carrie Albro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Ilene Carrie Albro, 78, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on Saturday (July 4, 2020).

In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.

Ilene was born on February 3, 1942, in Penn Yan, and was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Burley) Messmer. She worked in packaging at the Seneca Knitting Mill. Ilene enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Steven F. Albro of Waterloo; son, Vernon C. (Dianna) Henshaw of Fla.; daughter, Roxann (Timothy) Bowman of Seneca Falls; step-son, Brian (Amy) Atwell of Newark; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved