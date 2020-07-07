WATERLOO - Ilene Carrie Albro, 78, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on Saturday (July 4, 2020).
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Ilene was born on February 3, 1942, in Penn Yan, and was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Burley) Messmer. She worked in packaging at the Seneca Knitting Mill. Ilene enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Steven F. Albro of Waterloo; son, Vernon C. (Dianna) Henshaw of Fla.; daughter, Roxann (Timothy) Bowman of Seneca Falls; step-son, Brian (Amy) Atwell of Newark; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com