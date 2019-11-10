Home

Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
315-594-9481
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
24 Park Place
Geneva, NY
View Map
Iona Reyn Camp


1927 - 2019
Iona Reyn Camp Obituary
GENEVA - Iona Reyn Camp, age 92, passed away on November 2, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday (November 16) at the Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva or , 1120 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620.

Iona was born on September 19, 1927 to parents Christian and Lila (Bull) Reyn in Huron, N.Y. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, N.Y.

She is survived by daughter, Elaine (Jay) Hanagan; grandchildren Tessa Hanagan and Thomas (Emily) Hanagan; great-grandchildren Libby and Addy Hanagan; siblings Christian (Kaye) Reyn and Joanne Davis; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, William B. Camp; son, William D. Camp; sisters Laura Woods, Belma Spross and Joyce Henner Loveless.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
