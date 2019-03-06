Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ione M. Bonacci. View Sign

SENECA FALLS – Ione M. Bonacci, 101, formerly Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Sunday evening (March 2, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.



Funeral services and burial, in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.



Ione was born in Seneca Falls on March 11, 1917 the daughter of the late Egidio and Geni Angeli Giannotti. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was retired from Goulds Pumps of Seneca Falls. Ione was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. She had, in her earlier years, extensively traveled many places with her late husband, John.



She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law, Henry Borys of Lyons, N.Y.



In addition to her parents, Ione was predeceased by her husband, John Bonacci who died in 2008; five sisters Rose Belsito, Antoinette Chadwell, Leona Salotti, Jeanette Borys, and Mary Schulte; and three brothers Charles, Edward, and Louis Giannotti.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Ione at SENECA FALLS – Ione M. Bonacci, 101, formerly Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Sunday evening (March 2, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.Funeral services and burial, in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.Ione was born in Seneca Falls on March 11, 1917 the daughter of the late Egidio and Geni Angeli Giannotti. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was retired from Goulds Pumps of Seneca Falls. Ione was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. She had, in her earlier years, extensively traveled many places with her late husband, John.She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law, Henry Borys of Lyons, N.Y.In addition to her parents, Ione was predeceased by her husband, John Bonacci who died in 2008; five sisters Rose Belsito, Antoinette Chadwell, Leona Salotti, Jeanette Borys, and Mary Schulte; and three brothers Charles, Edward, and Louis Giannotti.Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Ione at doranfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Doran Funeral Home

4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

(315) 568-5700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close