John R. Canolesio Funeral Home
38 Ford Street
Clyde, NY 14333-1326
(315) 923-4281
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Clyde, NY
Irene A. Henderberg


1930 - 2020
Irene A. Henderberg Obituary
ROSE – Irene A. Henderberg, age 89, died Monday (February 24, 2020).

A Latin Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday (February 27) at St. John's Catholic Church in Clyde.

Born on October 13, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Kathryn Rybacki of Rochester, she graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1948, attended Rochester Business Institute and worked for Louis Hempelmann, Ph.D., at the University of Rochester as part of his nuclear research in Los Alamos, and as a medical secretary for Dr. Stanley Erlenbach in Rochester. She married her husband, Rowland, on January 31, 1953, and they raised five children in Irondequoit and Rose. Later in life, they operated a vegetable farm in Rose.

She is survived by her son, Charles; daughters Amy, Alice (Jim) Palmer, and Mary (Kevin) Schoonover; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ann Henderberg; several nieces, nephews and cousins; especially, Janice Henderberg.

She was predeceased by her husband; her son, George; her parents; and her brother, Walter John Rybacki.

Funeral arrangements are by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home in Clyde.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
