JUNIUS – Irene C. Cottrell, 88, passed awayunexpectedly Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (December 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate.
Spring burial will be in Southwick Cemetery, Junius, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Irene was born January 16, 1931, in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of Edward B. and Rozina Studer Krebbeks. She was a 1949 graduate of Lyons High School. She was employed for a few years with Hammetts in Lyons, N.Y. After marrying Ralph she raised her children and helped her husband with the family farm. Irene then worked for H & R Block in Seneca Falls, for many years. She served as the Junius historian for a number of years. She enjoyed her monthly luncheon outings with her friends.
She is survived by her children Linda Cordovani and Joan (Doug) Daeffler both of Waterloo, N.Y. and Paul Cottrell of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; grandchildren Jonathan (Rachel) Cordovani, Christopher (Kristina) Daeffler, Michael (Tara) Daeffler, and Amanda (Steve) Sawall; great-grandchildren McKenzie, Landon, Hannah, and Kathryn; many nieces and nephews.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Cottrell.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019