Irene J. (Miller) Harris
1926 - 2020
DUNDEE - Irene J. Miller Harris, age 94, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday (June 22, 2020).

Honoring her wishes there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family in the future. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company 12 Union St. Dundee, NY 14837 or Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Irene was born April 21, 1926, in the town of Starkey, N.Y., a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Helen (Jayne) Miller. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1944. On December 13, 1945, in Dundee, she married the late Elbert E. Harris who preceded her in death on September 6, 1997. She worked for many years in the Vineyards for Knapp Vineyards, in Barrington, N.Y., all while being a housewife and mother. Irene took up bowling in her 50's and bowled for Beauty Craft and Belles Shop. She managed to collect many bowling Trophies for high games and high series, which she was very proud of. She had a love for jigsaw puzzles and scratch-off lottery tickets. She often received many for birthdays and Christmas, everyone knew to bring grandma her scratch-offs. She was a life member of the Dundee Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Robert M. (Marjorie) Harris of Liberty, Miss.; daughter, Rebecca S. Harris with whom she made her home; two brothers Roger (Cora Jane) Miller and Raymond (Jane) Miller, both of Dundee; two daughters-in-law Denise Harris of Waterloo, N.Y. and Susan M. Harris of Dundee; four grandchildren Angela Harris of Weedsport, N.Y., William J. Harris and Dale R. Harris both of Dundee, and Johnathan S. Harris of Greece N.Y.; great-grandchildren Jack Harris, Leena Monica, Leslie Brewer, Michaela Brewer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Judith Harris; three sons Michael, Jack, and Bill Harris; a granddaughter, Jacqueline Brewer; two brothers Jack and Clayton Miller; and two sisters Joyce Bellis and Evelyn Myers.

Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee Online condolences can be sent by visiting bairdfuneralhomedundee.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
