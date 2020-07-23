JUNIUS – Irving P. Dunham Jr., 76, of Smith Rd., Town of Junius, N.Y., passed away on Monday (July 20, 2020) at his residence.
Calling hours for Irving will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 28) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A graveside service will be held in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, immediately following calling hours. Due to COVID-19 face masks must be worn and a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.
If desired, contributions may be made to Sands Cancer Center, 395 West St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Irv was born in Seneca falls on May 6, 1944 the son of the late Irving and Amelia (Baldassari) Dunham Sr. He had resided most of his life in the Seneca Falls-Waterloo area. He was a licensed massage therapist having worked at Delmonte Spa, Pittsford, N.Y., The Sagamore, Bolton Landing, N.Y., and Mirror Lake Inn, Lake Placid, N.Y. Irv was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his times camping. Years back, he had fun with his muscle cars.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Olsen) Dunham of the Town of Junius; daughter, Sarah Dunham of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, Shane (Misty) Dunham Sr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three grandchildren Shane Dunham Jr., Mariah Dunham, and Matthew Dunham-Colf; three great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Brayden, and Issac; sister, Marlene (Guy) Durso of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; aunt, Kathleen Hoffman of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Donna Pinkard of Batavia, N.Y.; brothers-in-law Jess Rogers of Fla., Robert Lohr of Fairport, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents; Irv was predeceased by two sisters Alice Rogers and Eva Lohr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
