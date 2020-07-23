1/1
Irving P. Dunham Jr.
JUNIUS – Irving P. Dunham Jr., 76, of Smith Rd., Town of Junius, N.Y., passed away on Monday (July 20, 2020) at his residence.

Calling hours for Irving will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 28) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A graveside service will be held in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, immediately following calling hours. Due to COVID-19 face masks must be worn and a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.

If desired, contributions may be made to Sands Cancer Center, 395 West St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Irv was born in Seneca falls on May 6, 1944 the son of the late Irving and Amelia (Baldassari) Dunham Sr. He had resided most of his life in the Seneca Falls-Waterloo area. He was a licensed massage therapist having worked at Delmonte Spa, Pittsford, N.Y., The Sagamore, Bolton Landing, N.Y., and Mirror Lake Inn, Lake Placid, N.Y. Irv was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his times camping. Years back, he had fun with his muscle cars.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Olsen) Dunham of the Town of Junius; daughter, Sarah Dunham of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, Shane (Misty) Dunham Sr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three grandchildren Shane Dunham Jr., Mariah Dunham, and Matthew Dunham-Colf; three great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Brayden, and Issac; sister, Marlene (Guy) Durso of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; aunt, Kathleen Hoffman of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Donna Pinkard of Batavia, N.Y.; brothers-in-law Jess Rogers of Fla., Robert Lohr of Fairport, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents; Irv was predeceased by two sisters Alice Rogers and Eva Lohr.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Irv at: doranfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
JUL
28
Graveside service
St. Columbkille Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Sandy, so sorry to learn of Irv's passing. My sincerest condolences to you and family.

Kathy Shumway
MEC BOCES
July 23, 2020
I knew Irv fairly well...always had ALOT of laughs....so sorry for your loss!! He definitely tried to live life by his terms, and I must say there were times he managed to do just that!!! May God comfort you at this time, and surround your entire family with alot of love!! Sincerely Toni Roberti
Toni Roberti
July 23, 2020
Shane and family so sorry to hear of your loss
Sincerely
Karen Burlingame
karen burlingame
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DAVE & JEFF ROGERS FAMILIES
Friend
