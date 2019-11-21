|
PITTSFORD – Isabel Ann (Morrill) Thompson, 91, died November 17, 2019 at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on November 24 at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1040 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607.
There will be a service of interment held in the Spring in Littleton, N.H., time yet to be decided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gideons International.
She was born July 21, 1928 in Littleton, N.H. to George E. and Edith Emma (Goodell) Morrill. She graduated from Plymouth Teachers College, Plymouth, N.H., Class of 1950. It was there she met her husband, Robert E. Thompson. They married June 27, 1953 in Littleton and moved to Geneva, N.Y. in 1956, where they raised their family. They were very active in the First United Methodist Church of Geneva for many decades, as well as the Gideons International.
She is survived by her children Dr. Bruce (Cheryl) Thompson of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; Cynthia (David) Rudd of Lacona, N.Y.; Major Scott (Tami) Thompson (Retired USAF) of Gillette, Wyo.; Alicia (John) Reukauf of Leon, N.Y.; and Heather (Steve) Walker of Lisbon, N.H.. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Isabel was predeceased by her sisters Alice M. Barrett and Ina M. Andersen; as well as her husband, Robert.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019