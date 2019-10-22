|
Isabelle A "Belle" Tomkins Morehouse, 99, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, NY.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 26) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main St. Ovid, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Prayers of committal will immediately follow at Lake View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Isabelle's honor to Huntington Living Center, Attn: Patient Care Services' 369 East Main Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Belle was born on July 22, 1920 in Sheshequin, Pa. to her parents Bertram M and Mae Alice (Hayward) Tomkins. At age 9, she and her family moved to Interlaken, N.Y., where she soon met her future husband, Wilson. A child of the Great Depression, she learned early to make something from nothing and this passion remained with her. While a homemaker for many years, many of the early years were spent working the family dairy farm with "Shorty". Known for her wonderful baking skills, she baked hundreds of wedding cakes across the Finger Lakes and made thousands of gingerbread cutout cookies for children of the churches she attended. Belle took great pride in making holidays, birthdays, and occasions special for family and friends. Her knitting, quilts, and braided rugs remain cherished pieces to many. We will miss this amazing woman who was with us for so long but greatly missed already!
Isabelle is survived by her children Pamela Cunningham and Jeffrey (Sharon) Morehouse; daughter-in-law, Loretta Morehouse; grandchildren Kim (Dave) Varland, Mark (Michelle) Cunningham, Jarad (Jaime) Morehouse, Jason (Kathryn) Morehouse, and Jessica (Emma) Morehouse; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Shorty" Morehouse in 1999; her son, Kenneth in 2013; infant daughter, Marjorie Morehouse in 1958, son-in-law, John Cunningham in 2017; two brothers Ken Tomkins and Carlton Tomkins; three sisters Frances, Lillian, and Bertha; In-laws Melvin and Marjorie Morehouse.
