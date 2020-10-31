1/1
Isaiah McKoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO- Isaiah McKoy, 30, of Waterloo, died as a result of an auto accident in Waterloo on Tuesday (October, 27, 2020).

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Monday (November) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Isaiah was born in Geneva and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was the son of Sharon Parry and the late Stanley McKoy. He was employed at Woody's Bar and Grill and at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Waterloo. He liked listening to music, fishing, food and drinks surrounded by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Paige Brundage McKoy; his mother, Sharon Parry of Newark; his son, Isaiah; his daughters Kas-Zaiah and Isaionan McCoy; six brothers Dan Margeson of Seneca Falls, Gary Margeson of Geneva, Stanley McKoy, Jr. of Newark, Dakota McKoy, Zac McKoy and Quinten McKoy.; as welll as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Annie McKoy; and niece, Brianne Margeson.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved