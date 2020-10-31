WATERLOO- Isaiah McKoy, 30, of Waterloo, died as a result of an auto accident in Waterloo on Tuesday (October, 27, 2020).
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Monday (November) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Isaiah was born in Geneva and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was the son of Sharon Parry and the late Stanley McKoy. He was employed at Woody's Bar and Grill and at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Waterloo. He liked listening to music, fishing, food and drinks surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Paige Brundage McKoy; his mother, Sharon Parry of Newark; his son, Isaiah; his daughters Kas-Zaiah and Isaionan McCoy; six brothers Dan Margeson of Seneca Falls, Gary Margeson of Geneva, Stanley McKoy, Jr. of Newark, Dakota McKoy, Zac McKoy and Quinten McKoy.; as welll as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Annie McKoy; and niece, Brianne Margeson.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com