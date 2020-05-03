CLIFTON SPRINGS -- Ivan E. Youngman, age 81, passed away on Friday (May 1, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Graveside services will be held 12 noon Tuesday (May 5) in Riverview Cemetery.



Friends may contribute to their favorite charity in Ivan's memory.



Ivan was born February 15, 1939 in Canandaigua, the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Youngman. Ivan married the love of his life, Linda, in 1969. He was a graduate of Alfred Tech. and a member of the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church. During college Ivan worked for Akinson's Flower Shop. After college Ivan bought the flower shop and renamed it Ivan's Flowers. After the flower shop Ivan went to work at G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs, where he retired from in 2014. Ivan enjoyed woodworking, caring for his lawn and making seasonal flower arrangements. But most important to Ivan was his family.



Ivan will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda Youngman; children Kandra (Samuel Watts) Youngman and Kristen (Rocco) Campagna; grandchildren Dominico and Alicia Campagna; brother, Joel (Pamela) Youngman; aunt, Eileen Nichols; nieces and nephews.



Ivan is predeceased by his parents Earl and Dorothy;and brother, Robert.



Arrangements by R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

