J. Donald Kline
ROSE - J. Donald Kline, 80, passed peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the Fairport Baptist Home with loved ones at his side.

Honoring his wishes, no services will be held. Private burial will be at the Rose Cemetery, North Rose, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Fairport Baptist Home, 4646 Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport, N.Y.

Don was born in Huron, N.Y., the son of J. Dewey and Gladys (DeFisher) Kline.

He was a fruit farmer all his life and owned farms in Rose and Sodus, N.Y.

He has been a bus driver for the Sodus Central Schools, and an apple hauler and chemical delivery trucker. He also lived in Williamson, and spent the past four years in Assisted Living at the Baptist Home in Fairport, N.Y.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sue; a sister, Joyce (Larry) Harrison; and a brother, William Kline; stepsons Scott (Debbie) Bower, Ken (Michelle) Bower, Keith (Melanie) Bower; and stepdaughter, Bonnie Springborn; six step-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; sisters Grace Spuck and Barbara Ketcham; and brothers Russell and Bob Kline.

Special thanks go to all the health care workers for the excellent care Don received at the Baptist Home.

Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements.

www.catoredcreek.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Rose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
May 9, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss and will always remember him fondly.
Douglas Fox
Friend
