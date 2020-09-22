1/
Jack B. Russell
1952 - 2020
NEWARK - Jack B. Russell, 68, died Friday (September 18, 2020) at his home in Newark.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (September 25) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.

Mr. Russell was born in Newark on June 21, 1952 the son of the late James and Doris Doe Russell. Jack was a musician and played in many area bands including The Time Machine. He was a member of the Free Masons.

Jack is survived by two children Andrew (Ilona) Russell and Amber (Rob) Shultz; three grandchildren Aubrey, Dalton and Deborah; two sisters Dorrene Porzi and Donna (William) McDonald; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Terry, James, and William; sister, Janice Strassburger; and a grandson, Robert "Bobby" Hakes IV.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
