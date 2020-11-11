1/1
Jack E. Fitzpatrick
HAZEL CREST Ill./SENECA FALLS - Jack E. Fitzpatrick, 62, formerly of Seneca Falls, and more recently of Hazel Crest Illinois, passed away Tuesday (November 03, 2020).

There will be no services at this time, a celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date.

He was born in Seneca Falls, son of the late Thomas Fitzpatrick, and, Betty Smink Fitzpatrick. Jack was part of the American Legion in Seneca Falls and when he moved to Hazel Crest he was a member of the local legion there. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed the Beatles and John Lennon. Jack worked at Sylvania, IEC Electronics, and Seneca Cayuga ARC.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Fitzpatrick; daughter, Michele Fitzpatrick; son, Jack T (Trisha) Fitzpatrick; stepson, Pat Labeots; stepdaughter, Beth (Bob) Prayne; grandson, Alexander Fitzpatrick; granddaughter, Cheyanne Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Theodore Smith; nephew, Ted (Elizabeth) Smith; niece, Nicole (Jeff) Bailey; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Jack is predeceased by his brother, Thomas; and sister Catherine Smith

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
