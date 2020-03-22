|
GENEVA - Jack Lewis Dumbleton passed away peacefully in his sleep at Panorama in Lacey, Washington, on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) after a long illness. He was 89 years old.
Formerly, Jack lived in West End, N.C., and Geneva, N.Y.
Jack was the son of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth Dumbleton of Silver Springs, N.Y. He was a graduate of Silver Springs High School and State University College for Teachers at Buffalo, N.Y., where he was a forward in soccer.
He taught wood shop at Geneva Jr. High in Geneva, N.Y., and also coached junior varsity baseball until he and his wife retired to North Carolina.
Jack was an avid golfer and loved to fly his Aeronca Airplane, which led to his love of building and flying remote controlled airplanes while living in North Carolina. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Moore County, N.C., and was a blood donor whenever there was a calling. He served the homeless population through West End Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jackson Dumbleton; a son, James (Mary) Gibbons of Olympia, Wash.; a daughter, Cheryl Gibbons of Olympia; two brothers Donald Dumbleton of Batavia, N.Y., and Richard (Jeanne) Dumbleton of Macon, Ga.; three grandchildren Katie, Lucas and Ian Gibbons; his beloved dog, Polly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Robert Dumbleton and Basil Dumbleton.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later time.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020