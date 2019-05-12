NEWARK - Jackson Burm, 85 passed away on Thursday (May 9, 2019) surrounded by his loving wife and children.
At the request of the family all services and burial will be private.
In memory of Jackson, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lifetime Care, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Wayne Behavioral Health, Office of the Aging, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Jackson was born the son of the late Angelus and Elizabeth (DeLyser) Burm on Friday, June 2, 1933 in Williamson, N.Y. He grew up in the Newark area, and graduated from Newark. Jack retired from the Newark Police Department after 27 years; then he worked for the Wayne County DA's office as an investigator for 11 years. He loved horses, camping, trail riding, auctions, and flea markets. Jack ran his own construction company for over 45 years, Jackson W Burm, Inc.
Jackson will be remembered by his wife of 67 years, Eilene Burm; children Jacquelyn (Bert) Wahl, James (Christel) Burm, Scott Burm; grandchildren Kalyn (Jaden) Miller, Molly (Josh) Cuthbert, Jake Finewood, Kyle (Katie) Burm, Hayley Burm, Sadie Burm; great-grandchildren Jackson David Burm, Lena Loise Burm, Kane Thomas Miller.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019