Jacob M. "Jake" Bouwens
1928 - 2020
PALMYRA/NEWARK - Jacob M. Bouwens "Jake", 91, died Saturday (September 19, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends are invited his a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 26) at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St. in Newark. Face masks will be required.

Memorials in his name may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mr. Bouwens was born in Newark on November 8, 1928 the son of the late Jacob and Luella Tidd Bouwens. At the age of 16, Jake left school to help support the family. He started his 50 year career at Bloomer Brothers. He retired in 1992 from FoldPak. During that time he returned to complete his degree. From 1950 through 1952 he served in the US Army. He married Suzanne Capwell on September 28, 1957. Together they raised two children. Jake was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Newark where he was a long time member of the Choir and a member of the Vestry. He was a member of the American Legion, August Mauer Post #286 and the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #1249. He loved hunting, gardening and camping.

Mr. Bouwens is survived by his wife, Suzanne "Sue"; two children Barbara Miller and John (Laura) Bouwens both of Newark; four grandchildren Holly (Todd) Syron, Andrew Miller, Joshua Bouwens and Anna Bouwens; two great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Jolene) Bouwens of Honeoye; a sister, Maude Finch of Newark.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Robert Bouwens.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
01:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
