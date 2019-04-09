CLIFTON SPRINGS–Jacqueline E. Vanderwerf passed away on Sunday (April 7, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.
Friends may call Friday (April 12) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery.
Jacqueline was born August 7, 1935 in Penn Yan, the daughter of the late E.D. "Dick" and Margaret Parker Hall. She worked at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, Salvation Army in Newark and was a Senior Companion at the FLDDSO in Newark. Jacqueline loved her cats. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Jacqueline will be sadly missed by her loving blended family; children Deborah (Mark) McMillin of Clifton Springs, Lewis "Butch" (Cindy) Carson Jr. of North Rose, Christina Jeffredo of San Diego, Calif., Vicky Carson-McFerren of Smyrna, Del., Sandra Carangio of Zelinaple, Pa., and Donald (Selfida) Vanderwerf of Fayetteville. N.C.; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian (Richard) Clute of Westfield, N.Y.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her husbands Lewis Carson Sr. and Donald Vanderwerf; son, Richard; granddaughters Tasha and Virginia; grandsons Daniel and Anthony, Heath McMillin; son-in-law, Dominick; special cousin, Burton.
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019