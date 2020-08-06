1/
Jacqueline Rivera
GENEVA – Jacqueline Rivera, 46 of So. Morrell Ave. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 1, 2020) in her home.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday (August 7) at the Faith Community Church 90 Lewis St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Church. The Rev. Mark Ammerman, Pastor will officiate.

Memorial contributions in her memory, may be made to the Faith Community Church, 90 Lewis St., Geneva, N.Y.

Jacqueline was born in Arroyo, Puerto Rico and has resided in Geneva for several years. She was the daughter of Ernesto Rivera and Carmen Aponte Rivera.

She was employed with Seneca Foods in Geneva and was a member of the Faith Community Church.

She is survived by her parents Ernesto Rivera of Geneva and Carmen Rivera of Jersey City, N.J.; her sons Julian Rivera of Geneva and Joel Garcia of Geneva; her brother, Christopher Rivera of Philadelphia, Pa.; and her good friend, Mark Mc Cheyne of Geneva.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
