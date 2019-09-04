|
NEWARK-Jacqueline VanGorder, 73, died on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 6, 2019) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (September 7) at the funeral home with burial following in the Newark Cemetery.
Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Americian Lung Assoc., 1595 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14620.
Jackie was born on August 30, 1946 in Newark, the daughter of late Kenneth and Alice Smith Craver. She graduated from Newark High School, with the Class of 1964. Jackie was a stay at home mom until her husband died at the age of 45. She then started working at the deli in the Newark Big M and when they closed, she went to Loson's Big M in Lyons. Jackie was active with TOPS in Phelps. She loved doing activities with children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and working in her garden.
She is survived by three children William, Jr. (Jennifer) of Kansas City, Keith and Kimberly (Robert Gay) VanGorder both of Newark; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; three sisters her twin, Joyce (Larry) Downey of Clifton Springs, Susan (Dick Sapp) Farabell, and Cheryl (John) Robson both of Newark; sister-in-law, June Craver of Sodus; several nieces and nephews.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband, William Sr. in 1984; and her brother, Kenneth Craver.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019