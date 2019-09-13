|
|
NEWARK - Jacquelyn Ann Underwood - A loving mother, grandmother And great grandmother.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. on September 15, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Rd. Newark, NY.
Born October 7, 1936 passed away September 11, 2019. Jacquelyn resided at Newark Manor Nursing Home. She had a wonderful staff that treated her as family and she loved them. Jacquelyn graduated from RIT in 1957. In 1990 after all 6 children grew up she became a full-time pioneer (talking to anyone who would listen about the Bible, her greatest joy). She loved having people around and was so happy she had so many visitors.
She is survived by her children Cynthia M. Sherman (Scott), Nancy J. Montaglione (Daniel), James N. Underwood, Laura A. Personale (David), Christine E. Abrams (Butch), Stephen K. Underwood (MaryEllen); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Robeson; and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Norman C. Underwood, her brother, Kendrick Carter; father, Havney Kendrick Carter and mother, Helen Daisy (Wilson) Carter.
Arrangements Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home jarmuszcottonfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019