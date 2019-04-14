James A. Johnson, 83, of 9 Freeman Drive, Poquoson, passed away on 9 April 2019. He was a native of Waterloo, N.Y. and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, Va.
|
Jim will be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, N.Y. on April 17. There will be calling hours at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY on April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m., and his funeral mass will be held in St Mary's Church in Waterloo, N.Y. at 10 a.m. on April 17.
If desired, contribution may be made to the , 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sonia Jones Johnson; sons Matthew J. and Andrew P. (Jennifer) Johnson; sister, Emma Johnson Lerkins (Roger); grandchildren Elizabeth, Samantha, Kellie and Alyssa as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Magdalene McCabe Johnson; sisters Gladys Andre and Rose Benoit; brother, William Johnson.
