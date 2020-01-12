|
WATERLOO – James A. Robinson, Sr., 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday (January 2, 2020) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo,N.Y.
In keeping with Jim's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at a later time.
Jim was born July 5, 1942, in Langdon, Mo., the son of Robert L., Sr., and Etta L. Easley Robinson. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jim was employed with L. S. Lee and Sons, until leaving to work for David Prosser. Later, he was employed with Goulds Pumps for many years, until he retired. Those who knew Jim knew of his love and appreciation for classic cars.
He is survived by sons James (Laura) A. Robinson, Jr., of St. Louis, Mo., Mark (Michelle Dean) A. Robinson of W. Columbia, S.C., and Kyle (Teresa) A. Robinson of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Morgan, Aleandra, Jaden,Jillian, Megan (Adam) Rey, and Matthew (Jillian) Jones; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Barbara) Robinson of Waterloo, N.Y.; sisters Marjorie (Walter) Hauf of Waterloo, N.Y., Joyce Henry of Rochester, N.Y., Patsy Hauf of Lyons, N.Y., and Betty (Tony) DeSarro of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.
