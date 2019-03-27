Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Lyle" Burke Sr.. View Sign

James "Lyle" Burke Sr., age 93, of Branchport, N.Y. passed away on Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Homestead in Penn Yan, N.Y.



Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (April 1, 2019) at the Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY. His funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Branchport Cemetery in Branchport, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Lyle was born October 15, 1925 in Branchport, N.Y. to Mary (Prosser) and Charles Burk. Lyle retired as a master mechanic from JG Turner in Victor, N.Y. Lyle was the former owner of B & B Sales and Service in Branchport, N.Y. He was a member of the Yates County Pool League, Penn Yan Moose, Lakeside Country Club. He was an avid Pool and Euchre player.



Lyle is survived by daughters Cheryl Youngs, Debbie Humble and Sandy (Jeff) Welker; grandchildren Christy Youngs, Teresa Youngs, Stacie (Zac) Milroy, Mandi Neave, Lindsay (Joel Balthaser) Youngs, Jimmy (Kelly) Humble, Jonathan Humble, Jennifer Humble, Derek Welker, Kyle Welker, Ashley (James Eaves) Burke; great-grandchildren John, Kara, Jamie, Jordan, Jameson, Thomas, Stella, Ryan, Gracie, Hunter, and Tinley; nephews Scott (Stephanie) Burke and Arthur "Art" (Lori) Burk.



In addition to his parents Lyle was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Wilma I. (Storms) Burke; son, James (Jim) L. Burke Jr., and brothers Kenneth and Evered Burk.



201 East Elm Street

Penn Yan , NY 14527

