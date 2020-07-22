SENECA FALLS – James C. Reardon, 56, of Auburn, N.Y., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday (July 18, 2020).
Jim was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on October 5, 1963, the son of Joan (Battle) Allbright, and the Late James Reardon. Jim received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from St. John Fisher. He was a former employee of Seneca County Department of Human Services where he was the Supervisor of Adult Protective Services. Jim was formerly employed with Seneca Falls House of Concern and was the Consumer Advocate for The Seneca County Connection Program. He was a former member of the Board of Directors Child Care Council of the Finger Lakes. Jim also was the past President and Vice President of the Seneca Falls Little League and coached various youth sport's programs at Seneca Falls Recreation Center.
Jim is survived by his sons Connor Reardon, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Matthew Reardon, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his mother, Joan (Battle) Allbright, Auburn, N.Y.; two sisters Kathleen Mosher, Auburn, N.Y. and Maureen (Keith) Armitage, Canton, Mich.; three step-sisters Nancy Gambino, Margaret (John) Lynch, Geneva, N.Y., Mary Jo (Michael) McManus, Enfield, Conn.
Besides his father; Jim is predeceased by his brother, William Reardon; niece, Amy Armitage; and step-father, Richard Allbright.
