James C. Reardon
1963 - 2020
SENECA FALLS – James C. Reardon, 56, of Auburn, N.Y., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday (July 18, 2020).

There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be sent in Jim's name to The Seneca Falls Recreation Center,35 Water St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Jim was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on October 5, 1963, the son of Joan (Battle) Allbright, and the Late James Reardon. Jim received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from St. John Fisher. He was a former employee of Seneca County Department of Human Services where he was the Supervisor of Adult Protective Services. Jim was formerly employed with Seneca Falls House of Concern and was the Consumer Advocate for The Seneca County Connection Program. He was a former member of the Board of Directors Child Care Council of the Finger Lakes. Jim also was the past President and Vice President of the Seneca Falls Little League and coached various youth sport's programs at Seneca Falls Recreation Center.

Jim is survived by his sons Connor Reardon, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Matthew Reardon, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his mother, Joan (Battle) Allbright, Auburn, N.Y.; two sisters Kathleen Mosher, Auburn, N.Y. and Maureen (Keith) Armitage, Canton, Mich.; three step-sisters Nancy Gambino, Margaret (John) Lynch, Geneva, N.Y., Mary Jo (Michael) McManus, Enfield, Conn.

Besides his father; Jim is predeceased by his brother, William Reardon; niece, Amy Armitage; and step-father, Richard Allbright.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Jim at: doranfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DAVE & JEFF ROGERS FAMILIES
Friend
July 22, 2020
Angela - I’m sorry about Jim. Sending hearts to the kids; Hoping time will bring the Reardon family peace and loving memories of Jim
Margaret E Li
Friend
July 22, 2020
Angela - I’m sorry about Jim. It’s going to be tough but I’m thinking of you and the kids ❤ Hang in there.
Margaret E Li
Friend
July 22, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
