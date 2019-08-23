Home

Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3391
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club
2188 SR 14
Penn Yan, NY
James D. Bush


1982 - 2019
James D. Bush Obituary
PENN YAN – James D. Bush, 37, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, (August 17, 2019).

Jim is survived by his wife, Emily Bush; children Mason and Lia Bush; his father, Donald (Christine) Bush; step-father, Pete Royer; and sister, Samantha Bush.

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Robbin Royer; and grandfather, James Bush.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club, 2188 SR 14, Penn Yan, NY at 5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club or Middlesex Conservation Club, 6087 S. Hill Rd., Middlesex, NY 14507

Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
