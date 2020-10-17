PENN YAN - James D. Gilmartin, 68, of Penn Yan, N.Y. formerly of Elmira, N.Y. passed away on Friday (October 9, 2020) at the Living Center North in Geneva, N.Y.
A small, private graveside service honoring James' life will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Penn Yan, N.Y.
James was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on March 1, 1952, the son of the late Robert F. and Ethel Jean (Ingram) Gilmartin. He spent his childhood growing up in New York City and returned to Penn Yan in his late teen years. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1970. James was formerly employed by ACME Markets in Penn Yan, N.Y. and was a passionate and dedicated Union Representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local One in Utica, N.Y. In his spare time, you could find him tending to his tomato plants or reading the latest Stephen King novel.
James is survived by his children, shared with Judy Gilmartin of Penn Yan, N.Y., Joseph (Kristi) Gilmartin of N.C., Julia Hinkal of Penn Yan and Jackie (David) Morris of Farmington; grandchildren Ayden and Alyssa Gilmartin, Issabelle, Chloe and Archer Hinkal, Ella and Alexander Morris; siblings Robert (Robin) Gilmartin of N.H., Stephanie Gilmartin Ridley Fedigan of Waterloo, N.Y., Dennis (Karen) Gilmartin of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Lisa Boyd of Waterloo, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sisters Kathy Gonzales and Eileen McKenzie.
