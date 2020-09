Or Copy this URL to Share

PENN YAN - James D. Ritter, 88, died Sept 7, 2020, in Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.



No funeral arrangements.



Memorial donations may be sent to Dundee Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Penn Yan Ambulance Corp.



Retired from NYSEG after working as a mechanic.



James is survived by a daughter, Barbara Jo Bennett; five sons Jim (Marie) Ritter, Lyle (Jeanne, Deb) Ritter, Bill (Donna) Ritter, Steve (Carol) Ritter, Claude( Dallas) Ritter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sister, Bonnie Murphy.



Predeceased recently by his wife, Joan, of 68 years; parents Chester and Ivy Ritter; sister, Ann Deuchar; brothers Richard and Lyle Ritter.

