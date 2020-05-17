James D. "Jim" Roberts
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - James D. "Jim" Roberts, age 81, of Cooper City, Florida passed away on May 9, 2020.

The funeral service will be held on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. Monsignor Michael Conway of St. David's Catholic Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida. Burial will follow the funeral in Hollywood Memorial Gardens - North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Diabetes Association and Heart Association in his memory.

Jim was born in Wapaca, Wisconsin on February 13, 1939. He graduated from New London High School in New London, Wisconsin in 1957. Jim was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Genecco - Roberts on July 8, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Jim and Betty ran DeJohn's Superette in Newark, New York for many years before relocating to South Florida.

Jim worked as a pest control technician for Truly Nolan for 11 years. He was an active member of the Elks Club and American Legion.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters Mary (Steven) Flock and Christina (Joseph) Brandler; grandchildren Heather and Steven Flock Jr, Gabrielle and Elizabeth Ochampaugh; and other family and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Lena Roberts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved