NEWARK - James D. "Jim" Roberts, age 81, of Cooper City, Florida passed away on May 9, 2020.
The funeral service will be held on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. Monsignor Michael Conway of St. David's Catholic Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida. Burial will follow the funeral in Hollywood Memorial Gardens - North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Diabetes Association and Heart Association in his memory.
Jim was born in Wapaca, Wisconsin on February 13, 1939. He graduated from New London High School in New London, Wisconsin in 1957. Jim was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Genecco - Roberts on July 8, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Jim and Betty ran DeJohn's Superette in Newark, New York for many years before relocating to South Florida.
Jim worked as a pest control technician for Truly Nolan for 11 years. He was an active member of the Elks Club and American Legion.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters Mary (Steven) Flock and Christina (Joseph) Brandler; grandchildren Heather and Steven Flock Jr, Gabrielle and Elizabeth Ochampaugh; and other family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Lena Roberts.
The funeral service will be held on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. Monsignor Michael Conway of St. David's Catholic Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida. Burial will follow the funeral in Hollywood Memorial Gardens - North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Diabetes Association and Heart Association in his memory.
Jim was born in Wapaca, Wisconsin on February 13, 1939. He graduated from New London High School in New London, Wisconsin in 1957. Jim was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Genecco - Roberts on July 8, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Jim and Betty ran DeJohn's Superette in Newark, New York for many years before relocating to South Florida.
Jim worked as a pest control technician for Truly Nolan for 11 years. He was an active member of the Elks Club and American Legion.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters Mary (Steven) Flock and Christina (Joseph) Brandler; grandchildren Heather and Steven Flock Jr, Gabrielle and Elizabeth Ochampaugh; and other family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Lena Roberts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 21, 2020.