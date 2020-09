Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - James E. Cole, 77, passed away September 22, 2020.



He is survived by wife, Diane; son, Jeffrey; sister, Donna (Peter) Stirpe; and his nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store