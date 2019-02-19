WATERLOO – James E. Gleason, 79, of 217 E. Williams St., died Sunday (February 17, 2019) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, Newark, N.Y.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Jeffrey Haugaard, rector, of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Seneca Ambulance or Newark–Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance.
Jim was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Louis E.and Emma J. Bouck Gleason. He was a 1958 graduate of Central High School in Auburn. He attended Cayuga Community College. Jim served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, serving on the USS Croaker as an Interior Communications Electricians Mate. He was a real estate agent working for hiscousin's agency, Bouck Real Estate. Leaving real estate Jim was employed with Sylvania for a couple of years. After employment at Sylvania he was employed with Goulds Pumps in Seneca Fall, until his retirement. Jim was a former Cub Master for Pack 74 and District Commissioner for Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Warner VanRiper Post 435,American Legion.
He is survived by his loving children, Beth (Russell) Champlin of Sheffield, Pa., Amy (Rick) Schulitz of Weatogue, Conn., Mark (Lisa R.) Gleason of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren, Taylar Marr Mackenzie Schulitz, Ella Schulitz,Sam Schulitz; and many beloved nieces and nephews in N.Y., Fla., Calif., Canada, and Australia.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Hauf Gleason, May 12,2009; his parents; sister, Eleanor Brown; brother, Louis Gleason.
Condolences for the family may be made to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019