PENN YAN - Jim Logan, 77, passed away Friday (September 11) at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital.A private graveside burial will be held in Lakeview Cemetery October 3, 2020.Jim was born August 10, 1943 in Buffalo, N.Y. He was the son of Wade and Fannie Logan. Jim was a truck driver for many years, last employed with Steve Marchionda Trucking. He was a long time member of the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club. Jim was an avid hunter and loved being outside. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Jim was married for 44 years to his loving wife, Gloria who passed away April 6, 2008.He is survived by his daughters Brenda (Art) Parsons, Donna Logan, and Kelly (Andy) Hansen; grandchildren Brendaya (Joshua) Brewerton, Brooke (Nathaniel) Ayers, Sabrena Parsons, Amber (Rob) Lacroix, Amy Parsons-Colon, Nicholas (Vanessa) Paulchel and Ben Broome; great-granchildren Marshall, Gionni, Logan and Landon Brewerton, Brooklynn and Harper Ayers, Hailie and Carly Lacroix, Tyler and Kiarra Wendt, Leland and Rihanna Colon; siblings Lois VanGorder, Jack Logan, Sandra Hoffman; sisters-in-law Polly Logan, Melissa Hobart and Joni Campbell; and his companion of many years, Carol Kniffin. Jim is also survived by MANY nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Ann; brother Robert Logan; brothers-in-law Lyle VanGorder, Lt. Chester Hoffman; sister-in-law, Nan Logan; and brother-in-law Allen Hobart.Arrangements were made by Weldon Funeral home. Guestbook can be signed at weldonfuneralhome.com