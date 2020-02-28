Home

James F. "Shamo" McCusker

GENEVA - James F. McCusker, age 93, passed away on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) at the Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Covington, La.

Graveside services and burial will be held in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery on a date and time to be announced.

Shamo was born in Tampa, Fla. He served as Seaman Second Class in the United States Navy. Shamo worked for Lynch's Furniture and for Hobert College Security. He was an Alterman for Geneva, an active member of the American Legion, as well as, the Geneva Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and wood working including both furniture and home building.

He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Samuels of Farmington and Lee (Jack) Gold of Mandeville, La.; daughter-in-law, Kathleen McCusker of Geneva; grandchildren Amy McCusker of Geneva, Matthew (Victoria) McCusker of Geneva, Chad (Anri) McCusker of Geneva and David (Marcie) Altemus of Avon; great-grandchildren Caiden Chelenza, Brendan, Stella and Sheamus McCusker, Emry and Aria McCusker; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Babette Taylor McCusker; his parents Mathew McCusker and Mary Finnerty McCusker; his son, Timothy McCusker; son-in-law, Michael Samuels; sisters Charmain Bradley, Maureen Smead and Karen DeVaney; brothers Donald McCusker and Richard McCusker.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
