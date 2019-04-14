|
CLIFTON SPRINGS– James F. Trader, age 84, died on Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (April 17) 10 a.m. at St. Felix Catholic Church in Clifton Springs. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Mr. Trader was born on January 26, 1935 in Buffalo, N.Y. the son of the late Albert and Martha Wickert Trader. He was a member of St. Peters Parish. Mr. Trader was a member of the National Guard and retired from the National Guard in Rochester as a civilian employee.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to St. Peters Parish 12 Hibbard Avenue Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Mr. Trader is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Stephen) Supinger of Davenport Fla.; two sons James (Barbara) Trader of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Trader of Visalia Calif.; many grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019