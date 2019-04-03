STANLEY–James H. Berry, age 87, died Sunday (March 31, 2019).
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at the Gorham Fire Hall on Saturday (April 13) from 12 Noon to 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation of Greater Rochester, P.O. Box 23204, Rochester, NY 14692.
Jim was the son of the late James F. Berry and Margaret Fitzgerald Berry. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1950. On June 14, 1954 he married Menna Nielsen in St. Theresa's Church in Stanley. Jim worked until retirement for NYSEG, as a welder. Jim enjoyed old cars and tractors. He collected and repurposed junk.
Jim is survived by one son, Joel Berry; two granddaughters Julie Berry and Katie Berry; daughter-in-law, Lori Berry; two sisters Margaret (Ronald) Dowen and Barb (Leonard) Bolton; three sisters-in-law Pauline Kulzer, Jennifer (Wayne) Savage and Ann Marie (Jim) Comfort; brother-in-law, Alan Owen and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Menna Berry; his son, Jamie Berry; his brother, Bill (Ella) Berry; and two sisters-in-law Elesabeth Wagar and Dorothy Owen.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the Berry family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019