|
|
SENECA FALLS – James H. Branciforte, 96, of Bridge St. passed away Friday (August 30, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (September 7) at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 97 W. Bayard St. Seneca Falls with full Military Honors. Interment in St. Mary's, Geneva will be at the convenience of the family.
Jim was born in Seneca Falls the son of Salvatore and Sarah Cuccinello Branciforte. He lived in Seneca Falls his entire life except for serving in the United States Navy from 1942-46 during WW11 and the United States Army from 1951-52 during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Willard State Hospital as a Hospital Staff Attendant in 1981 after 32 years of service. He went on to be a security guard at the hospital following retirement for another eight years. He was a CSEA member, member of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the Kirk Casey American Legion Post #366 and the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey V.F.W.
He was one of the founders Satan's Angels Drum and Bugle Corps and marched with the Geneva Apple Knockers Senior Corp for a time. He was affectionately known in town as "the bike man," as he was always on his porch fixing bicycles for the kids and neighbors. He loved going to auctions looking for the best deal. He enjoyed going on junkets to Atlantic City with his wife Mary and friends. He was an avid pinochle player and enjoyed weekly games with his closest friends.
James is survived by his son, Salvatore (Kathy) of Lyons; grandchildren Lauren (Matt) Schrader, Jessica (Walter) Gwynn, and Anthony (Elise) Comella; great-grandchildren Ava, Natalie, Kate Schrader and Emaline and Walter Gwynn; very special friends Yoland Goltree, Bob Nicandri, Shane and Patty.
Predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise Branciforte, in 2001; a sister, Anne Fridley; and a brother, Samuel.
The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore ,Inc., 32 State Street, Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019