James H. Charles born June 6, 1933, age 85, known as "Jim" and later as "J.C.," formerly of Clayton, Phoenix, Cazenovia, Waterloo, Wolcott, and Newark N.Y., and Myrtle Beach S.C., passed away on Saturday (June 1). A man with boundless energy, he approached the end of life with bravery and humor, in the same way he lived for almost 86 years.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (June 10) at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 43 Bridge Street, Phoenix NY 13135, followed immediately by an 11 AM memorial service and celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 43 Bridge Street, Phoenix NY 13135.
Born in Syracuse, after graduating, in the class of 1950, from high school in Clayton N.Y., Jim entered the US Air Force and served proudly during the Korean War era, stationed overseas in England and honorably discharged in 1955. Following graduation from St. Lawrence University, he worked for Firestone Tires as a sales manager and attended Syracuse University for graduate school before becoming a career high school math teacher in Phoenix, N.Y. and then Cazenovia, N.Y. His encore career included a return to retail management for Fays Drugs and teaching mathematics at Butler Correctional Facility. He loved sailing and boating. His lifelong passion for being on the water began while growing up on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He loved working in his wood shop, reading, writing, and watching football on TV. He especially loved following SU football and basketball teams. He dearly loved and cherished his family and many wonderful friends.
He is survived by daughters Stephanie (Steven) Cushman, Mary Helander, Jennifer (Vincenzo) Fuschino, and Elizabeth Charles; brothers Jack (Mary Lou) Charles and Joel (Carol) Charles; grandchildren Cassidy, Jacob, Maria, and Jessica; and former wives and mothers of his girls Peg (Dick) Scheffler and Sue Charles.
Predeceased by his parents Robert and Ruth (nee Fowler) Charles; and his brother, Richard "Dick" Charles.
Arrangements by Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019