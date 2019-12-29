|
GENEVA – James J. Piscatelli, 74, of Penfield passed away unexpectedly on Friday (December 6, 201) at his home.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Church and burial with military honors in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be in the spring of 2020 at a time to be announced.
Jim was born in Seneca Falls and resided in Geneva for several years before moving to Penfield. He was the son of the late Mario and Bridget Addona Piscatelli. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, class of 1964 and graduated from St. John Fisher College with a degree in Business Administration. He served his country in the US Army as a Sergeant in Fuerth and Nuremberg Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a programmer analyst at Lincoln Bank in Rochester, Citibank, Key Bank and a consultant at Excellus BCBS. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the area.
Jim is survived by his sister, Patricia (William) Hux of Gastonia, N.C.; and his brother, Matthew of Gastonia, N.C.; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen O'Malley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019