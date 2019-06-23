GENEVA–James Joseph Calabrese, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (June 19) at Rochester General Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday (June 24) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon Tuesday (June 25) at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Geneva. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, with full military honors.
Contributions may be directed to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 401 Alderman Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22903, St. Francis / St. Stephen School, 17 Elmwood Ave. Geneva, NY 14456, or Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Jim was born on March 27, 1947, in Geneva and was a son of the late Samuel and Janet (DiFederico) Calabrese. He served his country in the United States Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Anne Campbell and together raised two beautiful boys, Mario and Anthony, whom he adored very much. After the war, he worked construction, and then as a spray painter at the Seneca Army Depot. Jim enjoyed cooking for family and friends, gardening, riding motorcycles, and was often seen at car shows displaying his classic cars and hot rods. His generosity was exceptional and his love is eternal. Jim will be missed by many people.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Anne (Campbell) Calabrese of Geneva; sons Fr. Mario Calabrese, OP of Va. and Anthony (Angela) Calabrese of Geneva; beautiful granddaughter, Francesca Marianna Calabrese; brother, Samuel (Bettie Olsen) Calabrese of Geneva; several cousins; and dear friends.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019