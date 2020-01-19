Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 E. Bayard St.
Seneca Falls, NY
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 E. Bayard St.
Seneca Falls, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Fall St.
Seneca Falls, NY
View Map
James K. Wilson


1936 - 2020
James K. Wilson Obituary
SENECA FALLS – James K. Wilson, 83, of Mynderse St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (January 15, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (January 23) at the Doran Funeral Home. 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y. Military Honors will be rendered at the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Jim's Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (January 24) at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fall St., Seneca Falls with Reverend Jeffrey Haugaard, officiating. Burial will be in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls, at the convenience of the family.

If desired, contributions may be made to Restvale Cemetery, C/o Seneca Falls Town Hall, 130 Ovid St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148, for upkeep and the preservation of history.

Jim was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on November 6, 1936 the son of the late Warren and Louesa (Kinnetz) Wilson. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a graduate of Mynderse Academy, class of 1955. He served in the U.S Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Jack W. Wilkes at Key West, Florida. He attended U.S. Naval School's Commissary (Class "A') at Newport, R.I. He worked as a baker in local bakeries after the service. He owned and operated the former Calarco's Pastry & Restaurant, 77 Fall St. in Seneca Falls for 13 years. He had a successful business with Wilson's Appliance and Repair, specializing in refrigeration. He retired from the NYS Experimental Station in Geneva, N.Y. He was known as our MacGyver since he was so clever and creative. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal church, Seneca Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Freda (Reynolds) Wilson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two daughters Tina (Gerald) Lotz-Drake of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Betty Jo (Charles) Canne of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, James K. (Beverly) Wilson II of Ariz.; four grandchildren Timothy (Samantha) Lotz, Erica (Nick Sperlazza) Lotz, Dr. Felicia Wilson M.D. and her husband Eric Knoblach, and James K. Wilson III; four great-grandchildren Giona, Madison, and Ethan Lotz and Noah Knoblach; and his twin brother Jerome Wilson of Colton, N.Y.

In addition to his parents; Jim was predeceased by two brothers Jon and Robert Wilson.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Jim at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
