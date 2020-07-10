1/1
James L. Dilworth
1942 - 2020
SAVANNAH/OKEECHOBEE – James L. Dilworth of Okeechobee, Fla., formerly of Savannah, N.Y. passed away Thursday (July 2, 2020) at his home, with his wife by his side.

There will be a private memorial service for immediate family.

James was born in Rochester, N.Y. and raised by his loving foster parents, Charles and Genevieve Harrington in Webster, N.Y.

Jim retired from Xerox with over 30 years of service. He loved painting, fishing, landscaping and spending time with family and friends. Jim and his wife, Barb, traveled all over the US in their RV for many years appreciating the beauty of this great nation.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara J. Dilworth; daughters Theresa Wood, of Newark, N.Y., Julie (Andrew) Fisher, of Clyde, N.Y., and Maureen (Sean McIntyre) Brown, of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Salerno, of Clyde, N.Y., Blake (Georgia) Dilworth, of Marion, N.Y., David (Kayla) Fisher, of Clyde, N.Y., BJ Washburn, of Geneva, N.Y., Nathan Dilworth, of Waterloo, N.Y., Barbara (Andrew) Tynon, of Rochester, N.Y., Jasmine Dilworth, of Kittery, Maine, and Kathryn Brown, of Geneva, N.Y.; as well as great-grandchildren Conner, Caleb, and Chase Salerno, Molly, Séamus, and Colleen Dilworth, Rosalind Tynon, and Ezekiel Washburn; and his brother, William Harrington, of Florence, S.C.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Albert H. Dilworth; and his twin sons Matthew Dilworth and Michael Dilworth.

Jim persevered through life with grace, humility, charisma, humor, compassion, and with a strong and loyal commitment to his friends and family.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
