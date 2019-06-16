WATERLOO/CAPE CORAL, Fla.–James L. Jarvis, 69, of Cape Coral Fla., formerly of Waterloo N.Y., passed away Monday (June 10, 2019) in the comfort of his home.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 18) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y., where Rev. David Underwood, pastor of Waterloo Baptist Church, will officiate. Military rites will be by the Army Honor Guard, Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. and Warner Van Riper Post435, American Legion.
James was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Donald and Verdie Calhoun Jarvis. He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo High School, Waterloo, N.Y. Jim served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Returning from the service, he began a lifelong career in the automotive industry in Upstate New York. He owned and managed Eagle Auto Sales in Seneca Falls, N.Y., until his retirement in 2009. In 2009, he decided to move to Cape Coral, Fla. with his family. During his retirement, he loved to go fishing, watch football, drink coffee with his friends, and watch his daughter play softball. Most importantly his enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim was a loving and caring man, who was loved and respected by all those around him. He always touched the lives of others with his moving wisdom and witty comments. He was a best friend, loyal partner, and husband to his wife. A great father and friend to his daughter. The legacy to care and love others will live on forever.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, whom he married in the Philippines, Jona; daughter, Jamie Jarvis; mother, Verdie Jarvis of Geneva, N.Y.; sister, Linda (Sal) Arichiello of Waterloo, N.Y.; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019