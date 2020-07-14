GENEVA – James L. "Hammer" Jensen aka "Polar Bear" age 50, died on Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



Friends are invited to a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) at 2497 Fort Hill Road.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to Make a Wish Foundation 3025 Monroe Avenue Rochester, NY 14618.



Jim was born on April 6, 1970 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of William L. And Janice Mae Cottrell Jensen. Jim loved to travel and was adventurous. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Jim was a mechanic at Elderlee in Oaks Corners. He had a great heart and loved talking to people. Jim loved sports and was an avid New York Giants fan. Jim also loved grilling. He was the grill master and was known for his outstanding pig roast. Most importantly, Jim was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. His family was most important.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jensen of Geneva; son, Rex Jensen; and daughter, Allison Jensen; brothers and sister Bill (Pat) Jensen of Phelps, Mike (Cheryl) Jensen of Phelps, Tina Suhr of Phelps, Rich (Sue) Jensen of Farmington; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was predeceased by his mother, Janice Jensen; and sister, Julie Jensen.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

