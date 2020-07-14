1/
James L. "Hammer" "Polar Bear" Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – James L. "Hammer" Jensen aka "Polar Bear" age 50, died on Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends are invited to a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) at 2497 Fort Hill Road.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to Make a Wish Foundation 3025 Monroe Avenue Rochester, NY 14618.

Jim was born on April 6, 1970 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of William L. And Janice Mae Cottrell Jensen. Jim loved to travel and was adventurous. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Jim was a mechanic at Elderlee in Oaks Corners. He had a great heart and loved talking to people. Jim loved sports and was an avid New York Giants fan. Jim also loved grilling. He was the grill master and was known for his outstanding pig roast. Most importantly, Jim was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. His family was most important.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jensen of Geneva; son, Rex Jensen; and daughter, Allison Jensen; brothers and sister Bill (Pat) Jensen of Phelps, Mike (Cheryl) Jensen of Phelps, Tina Suhr of Phelps, Rich (Sue) Jensen of Farmington; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Janice Jensen; and sister, Julie Jensen.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cheney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved