|
|
HALL – James L. Kinney, age 63, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (December 12) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Steve Porter officiating. Burial will be in Little Church Cemetery. There will be a reception at the Hall Fire Company following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ARC of Ontario County, 3071 County Complex Dr., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
James "Jim" was the son of LaVerne and Betty (Gaylor) Kinney. He loved playing cards and going to the casino with his best friend, Diane. Jim enjoyed watching NASCAR and to bowl. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #68 in Hall.
He is survived by his parents LaVerne and Betty Kinney; his siblings Karen (Alan) Jensen, Donald (Kristina) Kinney and Patricia Pierson; nieces and nephews Matthew (Melinda) Jensen, Sarah (Andy) Mussack, Laura (Julia) Kinney, Edward (Tanya) Kinney, Emma (Heath) Pierson Lincoln, Greg Pierson and Sara Pierson; great-nieces and nephews Aidan Pierson, Lily Lincoln, Maxwell Lincoln, Alana Jensen, Everett Jensen and Anna Beth Mussack; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Marty Pierson.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Seneca Castle Group Home and to the I.C.U. staff at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Kinney family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019