1/
James M. Swart
1963 - 2020
PHELPS - James M. Swart, age 57 of Phelps, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 17, 2020) at home surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Jim was born April 25, 1963 in Canandaigua, the son of Richard and Leona Swart. He was a master carpenter by trade. With these talents Jim could always make something out of nothing. Jim was a "Jack of all trades" that was there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed 3 wheelers, Go-Karts and anything he could drive fast. Jim had a big heart and rescued and re-homed many animals in need. But most important to Jim was family. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Jim will be sadly missed by his mother, Leona Swart; children Michael Swart, Chad Swart, Collin Swart and Brandon Swart; grandchildren MacKenzie, Bria, Ellie, Penny and Reagan; siblings Jeannine (Craig) Smith, Jessie (Roberto) Quinonez, and John (Danielle) Swart; longtime companion, Angie Swart; several nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.

Jim is predeceased by his father, Richard; an uncle; and his grandparents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
