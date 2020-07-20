PHELPS - James M. Swart, age 57 of Phelps, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 17, 2020) at home surrounded by his loving family.



A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Jim was born April 25, 1963 in Canandaigua, the son of Richard and Leona Swart. He was a master carpenter by trade. With these talents Jim could always make something out of nothing. Jim was a "Jack of all trades" that was there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed 3 wheelers, Go-Karts and anything he could drive fast. Jim had a big heart and rescued and re-homed many animals in need. But most important to Jim was family. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



Jim will be sadly missed by his mother, Leona Swart; children Michael Swart, Chad Swart, Collin Swart and Brandon Swart; grandchildren MacKenzie, Bria, Ellie, Penny and Reagan; siblings Jeannine (Craig) Smith, Jessie (Roberto) Quinonez, and John (Danielle) Swart; longtime companion, Angie Swart; several nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.



Jim is predeceased by his father, Richard; an uncle; and his grandparents.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store