SENECA FALLS–James "Bumpy" M. Williams Jr., 96, of Leland Dr., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (June 23) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (June 27) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.



Jim's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (June 28) at the funeral home with Pastor Raymond Torrey, Pastor of Calvary Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Seneca Falls Honor Guard will conduct military honors at 11 a.m. on Friday (June 28) at the funeral home, just prior to the funeral service.



Jim was born in Olean, N.Y. on February 10, 1923 the son of the late James M. and Mildred (Edwards) Williams Sr. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During World War II, Jim was a tail gunner in B-24 Liberator Bombers. He was stationed in the China-Burma-India Theater either bombing targets in China or carrying supplies over the "Hump" at altitudes of over 30,000 ft. During the Korean Conflict, he was in command of a platoon of "tanks". He always recollected how cold it was in Korea. He had received the Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Star of New York Meritorious Cross and other awards during his service. He was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1965, moving from Emporium, Penn. and before that in Salamanca, where he met Arletta and started his family. He was retired from the former Phillips-GTE of Seneca Falls where he was an Analytical Lab Supervisor and holds numerous patents. Jim was a member of the Kirk-Casey Post American Legion, Seneca Falls and the Quarter Century Club of Sylvania Inc. of Seneca Falls. He was a former member of the Seneca Falls Country Club.



Jim loved and adored Arletta, his wife of 67 years. This relentless devotion was seen as he went to see her twice a day at the Huntington Living Center where she has been since her illness.



Jim and Arletta loved the holidays. Every Halloween they would decorate their front yard with witches and ghouls just to invite kids to come trick or treat. It was one of Jim's favorite things. He loved for the kids to have fun on that "frightful night". And then there was Christmas. This was their favorite holiday. Every year Jim would start to decorate their front yard with Santa's sleigh and nine reindeer and he made sure that Rudolf's nose glowed through the night. All of which Jim crafted himself. And then there was the inside. Jimmy started his mother with a "Christmas Village" in 1982 and for the next 30 plus years the family set up the interactive Christmas community for friends, neighbors and everyone to come in and enjoy. It would take weeks to assemble the 100 plus pieces spanning 28 feet in total length, encompassing their living and dining room. The family would spend countless hours basking in the glow of thousands of lights that Jim painstakingly made sure worked before finally putting it all together. This would be forever the highlight of our Christmas Season.



He is survived by his wife, Arletta Moser Williams of Seneca Falls, whom he married on February 23, 1952; his son, James M. Williams III of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and three grandchildren Bryan (Jen), Michael (Jen) and Caitlin Kilpatrick.

