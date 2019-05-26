Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Serling. View Sign Service Information Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 (315)-568-5866 Memorial service 10:00 AM Fort Hill Cemetery Auburn , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SENECA FALLS – James Matthew Serling passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 83.



A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., May 29, 2019 at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, N.Y.



A native of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Jim received his undergraduate education at the University of Buffalo, and his law degree from Ohio Northern University. After attending Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, where he was a member of the varsity football team, he attended Manlius Military Academy on a music scholarship where he was also a member of the marching band. Throughout high school, Jim was an accomplished musician who played the trumpet in a dance band with his twin brother Joel beginning at the age of 14. Jim enjoyed a long career as an Estate Tax Attorney with the Internal Revenue Service working in both the Buffalo and Rochester offices until his retirement.



Upon Jim's retirement, he moved to Henderson, NV where he enjoyed an active social life in Sun City Anthem as a member of the singles club, the cooking club and many other organizations. Jim was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and a consummate entertainer who will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.



Jim is survived by his three children Craig Serling, Joanne Serling (Steve) Fisher and Elizabeth Serling; his brother, Bert Serling (Gloria); and his two grandchildren Max and Ben Fisher.



