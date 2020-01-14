Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church, Center St.
Waterloo, NY
James N. Wilkinson

James N. Wilkinson Obituary
SENECA FALLS – James N. Wilkinson, 78, of Middle Black Brook Road, Town of Tyre, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly, on Friday (January 10, 2020) at his residence.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (January 17) the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, on Friday (January 17).

Jim's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (January 18) at St. Mary's Church, Center St. Waterloo, N.Y. with Rev. Michael Merritt, officiating.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the .

Jim was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on October 13, 1941 the son of the late Joseph and Jeanette (Lowry) Wilkinson. He was a graduate of the New York State Police Academy, graduating in 1965. He served as a New York State Trooper from 1965 until his retirement in 1979. During his tenure as a state trooper he had spent time as an undercover narcotics officer. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Waterloo, N.Y. Jim was a loving father and an adoring husband of Diane for 59 years. He was an accomplished outdoors man and a talented taxidermist and wild-life wood-carver.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Kratzke) Wilkinson of the Town of Tyre, N.Y. whom he married on July 1, 1961; one daughter, Mary Jane (Louis) Ellison of Waterloo, N.Y.; two sons Michael (Starr) Wilkinson of Fayette, N.Y., James (Joan) Wilkinson of the Town of Tyre, N.Y.; five grandchildren Desiree (Michael) Osterhout, Amber (Benjamin) Martin, Fawn (Mario) Telarico, James and Jordyn Wilkinson; six great-grandchildren Alexis, Courtney, Ryker, Chase, Izabelle, and Oliver; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Wilkinson.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Jim at:

doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
