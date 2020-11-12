GENEVA – James O. Somerville, Jr., 89, of Romulus, N.Y., passed away peacefully Monday (November 9, 2020).
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday (November 14) at Finger Lakes Baptist Church, 1000 Yale Station Road, Geneva, NY, 14456. The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 14) at the church. Rev. Barry Somerville, pastor of the church, will officiate.
Family will gather for the committal service at 2:00 p.m. Friday (November 13) in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Finger Lakes Baptist Church.
Jim was born February 5, 1931, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of James Oren and Mary Gambee Somerville. Jim was a 1949 graduate of Romulus Central School District and went on to earn an Accounting Degree as a cum laude graduate of Ithaca College. He was the owner of Sunnybrook Farms and Somerville's Income Tax Service for over 50 years. He served as Fayette Town Supervisor for ten years and also served on the Board of Education of Romulus Central School for several years. Jim was a board member of Eastgate Christian Youth Ministries and was a faithful member of Finger Lakes Baptist Church in Geneva, where his son, Barry, is now pastor. Jim recognized his own sinfulness and trusted in the finished work of Christ on the cross for his own salvation and thus he now rests safe in the arms of his Savior the Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothea "Feedie" Hudson Somerville; four children Barry (Bette) Somerville of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Rebecca (Doug) Little of Rochester, N.Y., Valerie (Craig) O'Hair of Chesterton, Ind. and James (Kristine) Somerville, III of Watkins Glens, N.Y.; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Mary) Somerville of Valencia, Calif.; sister, Mary Lou Hohman of Finleyville, Pa.; sister-in-law, Lorraine Somerville of Winston–Salem, N.C.; aunt, Sarah Parker of Del.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
