1/1
James O. Somerville Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – James O. Somerville, Jr., 89, of Romulus, N.Y., passed away peacefully Monday (November 9, 2020).

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday (November 14) at Finger Lakes Baptist Church, 1000 Yale Station Road, Geneva, NY, 14456. The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 14) at the church. Rev. Barry Somerville, pastor of the church, will officiate.

Family will gather for the committal service at 2:00 p.m. Friday (November 13) in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Finger Lakes Baptist Church.

Jim was born February 5, 1931, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of James Oren and Mary Gambee Somerville. Jim was a 1949 graduate of Romulus Central School District and went on to earn an Accounting Degree as a cum laude graduate of Ithaca College. He was the owner of Sunnybrook Farms and Somerville's Income Tax Service for over 50 years. He served as Fayette Town Supervisor for ten years and also served on the Board of Education of Romulus Central School for several years. Jim was a board member of Eastgate Christian Youth Ministries and was a faithful member of Finger Lakes Baptist Church in Geneva, where his son, Barry, is now pastor. Jim recognized his own sinfulness and trusted in the finished work of Christ on the cross for his own salvation and thus he now rests safe in the arms of his Savior the Lord Jesus.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothea "Feedie" Hudson Somerville; four children Barry (Bette) Somerville of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Rebecca (Doug) Little of Rochester, N.Y., Valerie (Craig) O'Hair of Chesterton, Ind. and James (Kristine) Somerville, III of Watkins Glens, N.Y.; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Mary) Somerville of Valencia, Calif.; sister, Mary Lou Hohman of Finleyville, Pa.; sister-in-law, Lorraine Somerville of Winston–Salem, N.C.; aunt, Sarah Parker of Del.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Condolences and remembrances for the family can be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So grateful to have such wonderful friends that Jim and his wife Feedie were to us. He will be greatly missed but glad that he now has eternal peace with our Lord, and free from pain and has a wonderful new body in paradise with our saviour, Jesus Christ. So very grateful for special friends like Jim and Feedie have always been. Sending condolences to all the family. Tina & Jim Morgan
Tina & James Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved